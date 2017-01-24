El episodio VIII de 'Star Wars' ya tiene título: 'The Last Jedi'

Esta nueva entrega está escrita y dirigida por Rian Johnson y producida por Kathleen Kennedy y Ram Bergman, mientras que J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin y Tom Karnowski son los productores ejecutivos.
'Star wars: The Last Jedi', el octavo capítulo de la saga, se estrenará en los cines españoles el 15 de diciembre de 2017.
It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq— Star Wars (@starwars) 23 de enero de 2017