El episodio VIII de 'Star Wars' ya tiene título: 'The Last Jedi'

El título en inglés del próximo capítulo en la saga de los Skywalker será, según ha informado este lunes 23 de enero Disney en un comunicado.

Esta nueva entrega está escrita y dirigida por Rian Johnson y producida por Kathleen Kennedy y Ram Bergman, mientras que J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin y Tom Karnowski son los productores ejecutivos.

'Star wars: The Last Jedi', el octavo capítulo de la saga, se estrenará en los cines españoles el 15 de diciembre de 2017.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq