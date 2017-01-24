Martes, 24 Enero 2017
La Nueva España
Estás en: La Nueva España > Ocio > Cine > Noticias

Noticias | Cine

Star Wars

El episodio VIII de 'Star Wars' ya tiene título: 'The Last Jedi'

Está dirigida por Rian Johnson y se estrenará en los cines españoles el 15 de diciembre
23-01-2017 17:56
0 votos
Twitter

Twitter

El título en inglés del próximo capítulo en la saga de los Skywalker será 'Star wars: The Last Jedi', según ha informado este lunes 23 de enero Disney en un comunicado.

Esta nueva entrega está escrita y dirigida por Rian Johnson y producida por Kathleen Kennedy y Ram Bergman, mientras que J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin y Tom Karnowski son los productores ejecutivos.

'Star wars: The Last Jedi', el octavo capítulo de la saga, se estrenará en los cines españoles el 15 de diciembre de 2017.


Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Premios Cine

Globos de Oro 2017

Conoce a los ganadores de los Globos de Oro y disfruta de las mejores imágenes de la alfombra roja en directo.

Premios Cine

Consulta la lista completa de nominados a los Goya y sé el primero en conocer los Nominados a los Oscar 2017.

Cines en Asturias

Cartelera de cine en AsturiasCartelera de Asturias

Consulta los estrenos y la cartelera en Asturias: Yelmo Cines Los Prados, Cinesa Parque Principado 3D, Cinebox Parque Astur, Multicines Artesiete Caudalia, Ocimax Gijón

Consulta la cartelera de los cines de Gijón y Oviedo

De cine

El episodio VIII de 'Star Wars' ya tiene título: 'The Last Jedi'

Está dirigida por Rian Johnson y se estrenará en los cines españoles el 15 de diciembre

La actriz Lily Collins

Lily Collins confiesa haber padecido trastornos alimentarios

La actriz se sincera al interpretar a una adolescente anoréxica en su último proyecto, 'To The Bone'

Star Wars 8 se estrena a finales de 2017

Así será la nave de Kylo Ren en Star Wars 8

El villano, interpretado por Adam Driver, podría pilotar un nuevo y avanzado caza TIE

Críticas de cine

Una secuencia de 'Mine'

'Mine': Cita con el aburrimiento

Una secuencia de la película.

'La Tortuga Roja': La categoría de un clásico

Una secuencia de 'Contratiempo'

'Contratiempo': Un thriller con razones atractivas

Ver todas las noticias
Cine
Descubre la cartelera de Provincias
noticiasMapa web
Asturias
Clasificados
Especiales
LNE.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© Editorial Prensa Asturiana, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies
powered by Wayra